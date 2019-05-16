Pure Multi-Family REIT Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (RUF)

Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pure Multi-Family REIT in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.41.

Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$36.48 million during the quarter.

