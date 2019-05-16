Pulmatrix (PULM) Shares Up 6.5%

Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 2,096,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,574,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PULM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

The company has a market cap of $8.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.92. Sell-side analysts predict that Pulmatrix Inc will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulmatrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

