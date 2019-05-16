ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS) Shares Gap Up to $33.83

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.17, but opened at $33.83. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $32.89, with a volume of 209159 shares trading hands.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDS. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

