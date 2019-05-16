Polar Power (POLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ:POLA opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 million, a PE ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 7.52. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $6.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polar Power during the fourth quarter worth $1,221,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 20,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 21.1% during the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 13,627.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polar Power during the first quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Polar Power from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polar Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

