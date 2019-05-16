Pointer Telocation (PNTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd.

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Pointer Telocation had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $18.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 million.

NASDAQ PNTR traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $14.52. 3,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Pointer Telocation has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.47.

PNTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $20.50) on shares of Pointer Telocation in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut Pointer Telocation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.72 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.91.

About Pointer Telocation

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services.

