Platinum (PLAT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $324,757.00

Platinum (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 39.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Platinum has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $324,757.00 worth of Platinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Platinum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, LATOKEN and BitForex. During the last seven days, Platinum has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00325888 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012723 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00824916 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00150728 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004785 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Platinum

Platinum’s total supply is 9,451,705,423 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,148,418,768 tokens. Platinum’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . The Reddit community for Platinum is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Platinum is bitguild.io . Platinum’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board

Platinum Token Trading

Platinum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Platinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Platinum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Platinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

