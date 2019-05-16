Pillar Price Hits $0.0387 on Major Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Pillar has a market capitalization of $10.03 million and approximately $42,180.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pillar has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00328935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012611 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00837852 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00153061 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004864 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar launched on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.