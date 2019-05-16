Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,025 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,260,028 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,038,232,000 after purchasing an additional 47,939,993 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,478,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,303,144,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,232,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,004,000 after purchasing an additional 593,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,050,653 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,478,686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,469,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13,963.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,176,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,990,744 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX stock opened at $52.58 on Thursday. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra raised TJX Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Argus upped their price target on TJX Companies to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised TJX Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $56.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.87.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,325,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,708 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $1,374,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,403,084.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,498 shares of company stock worth $5,933,022. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

