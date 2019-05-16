Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ten Lifestyle Group (TENG)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of TENG stock traded down GBX 2.83 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 67.18 ($0.88). 64,174 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ten Lifestyle Group has a 52-week low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 104.87 ($1.37). The firm has a market cap of $56.43 million and a P/E ratio of -6.05.

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile

Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

