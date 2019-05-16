Payment Data Systems (PYDS) Given a $5.00 Price Target by Barrington Research Analysts

Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS) has been assigned a $5.00 price target by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 101.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Payment Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Payment Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Payment Data Systems in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Payment Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

Get Payment Data Systems alerts:

PYDS stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.85. Payment Data Systems has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $3.82.

Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Payment Data Systems had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 31.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Payment Data Systems will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Huffman sold 17,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $47,261.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,481 shares in the company, valued at $136,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYDS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Payment Data Systems by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 44,429 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Payment Data Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Payment Data Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Payment Data Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Payment Data Systems Company Profile

Payment Data Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Payment Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payment Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.