Parsley Energy (PE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Parsley Energy appears to be a lucrative bet at the moment on account of several tailwinds. The company’s strategic acreage position and strong inventory of drilling locations in the low-cost-high-return Permian Basin poise it for robust production growth. Parsley expects its total output to grow 18% y/y in 2019 despite capex cuts. The firm’s emphasis on reducing its capital outlay along with improving its capital efficiency and cash flow generation bode well. As it is, the company’s debt-to-capital ratio of around 26% is lower than most peers, providing it with enough financial flexibility to tap strategic growth opportunities. Parsley's impressive reserve replacement ratio of over 406% is also another positive. As such, analysts are bullish on the stock. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Parsley Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.72 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.87.

PE opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Parsley Energy has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $427.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Parsley Energy’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Colin Roberts sold 3,500 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $65,555.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mike Hinson sold 41,727 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $769,028.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 398,275 shares in the company, valued at $7,340,208.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,227 shares of company stock worth $894,584 over the last ninety days. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 302,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 59,360 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,016,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,928,000. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 346,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 110,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

