Parker Investment Management LLC Has $11.80 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Parker Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 83.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113,101 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.7% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 342.7% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,671,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357,672 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,153,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,808 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,177,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173,840 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,678,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 766.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. now owns 2,295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.81. 244,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,634,148. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.15.

