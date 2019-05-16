ParallelCoin (DUO) Trading Down 27.9% Over Last Week

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 68.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000646 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $15,969.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.35 or 0.01214208 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000749 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008100 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007477 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00075054 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

