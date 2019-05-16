Parallel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Albany International Corp. (AIN)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 697 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 32,502 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 36,395 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $74.59 on Thursday. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $58.06 and a one year high of $82.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $251.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.75 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Albany International in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

