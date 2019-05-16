Parallel Advisors LLC Takes $40,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 130.5% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,708,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,191,000 after buying an additional 967,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,453,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,255,000 after buying an additional 437,207 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,701,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 855,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,163,000 after buying an additional 228,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 496,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,506,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter.

VGIT stock opened at $64.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $64.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

