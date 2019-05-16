Pan American Silver (PAAS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.72

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 155470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of -0.15.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at about $35,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 213.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,375,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,295 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,283,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,850,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,503,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

