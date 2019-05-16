PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Guggenheim upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $29.81, but opened at $28.10. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $30.58, with a volume of 167446 shares traded.

PAGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. HSBC started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.76. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/pagseguro-digital-pags-shares-gap-up-on-analyst-upgrade.html.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.