PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Guggenheim upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $29.81, but opened at $28.10. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $30.58, with a volume of 167446 shares traded.
PAGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. HSBC started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000.
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.76. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.