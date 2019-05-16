OTOCASH (OTO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

OTOCASH (CURRENCY:OTO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One OTOCASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly, Instant Bitex and Escodex. OTOCASH has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $1.00 worth of OTOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OTOCASH has traded 30% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OTOCASH alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00014134 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000282 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ShopZcoin (SZC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About OTOCASH

OTOCASH is a token. OTOCASH’s total supply is 38,254,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,444,765 tokens. The official website for OTOCASH is www.otocash.io . The Reddit community for OTOCASH is /r/otocash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OTOCASH’s official Twitter account is @otocashofficial

OTOCASH Token Trading

OTOCASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly, Instant Bitex and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OTOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OTOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OTOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OTOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OTOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.