Osram Licht’s (OSAGF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osram Licht from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osram Licht from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Osram Licht from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OSAGF opened at $32.09 on Monday. Osram Licht has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $63.47. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

