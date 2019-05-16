Osram Licht (OSR) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OSR. HSBC set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osram Licht presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.33 ($42.25).

FRA:OSR traded up €1.38 ($1.60) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €28.73 ($33.41). 1,402,359 shares of the stock were exchanged. Osram Licht has a one year low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a one year high of €79.42 ($92.35).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

