Oppenheimer Comments on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $325.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.43. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $9,308,000. Broadfin Capital LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 6,268,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,034 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $5,099,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,970,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 719,093 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,409,000. 47.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

