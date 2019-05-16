Onix Tops One Day Trading Volume of $24.00 (ONX)

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 16th. Onix has a total market capitalization of $58,513.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Onix has traded up 53.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Onix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011807 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 61.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Onix Profile

Onix (CRYPTO:ONX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Onix is www.onixcoin.com

Buying and Selling Onix

Onix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Onix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

