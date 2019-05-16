OneSavings Bank PLC (OSB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 492.50 ($6.44).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSB. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities cut shares of OneSavings Bank to an “add” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

In other OneSavings Bank news, insider Andy Golding sold 35,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.31), for a total transaction of £90,057.88 ($117,676.57).

OSB traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 427.40 ($5.58). The company had a trading volume of 265,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,038. OneSavings Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 327.40 ($4.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 458.80 ($6.00). The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 7.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from OneSavings Bank’s previous dividend of $4.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. OneSavings Bank’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

OneSavings Bank Company Profile

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

