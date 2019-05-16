One Group Hospitality (STKS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on One Group Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded One Group Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Group Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.08.

One Group Hospitality stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47. One Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.49 million, a PE ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.63.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. One Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that One Group Hospitality will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in One Group Hospitality stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 1.16% of One Group Hospitality worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About One Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

