Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $15,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 24.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,132,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,126,000 after buying an additional 224,549 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $1,537,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,834,891.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,633,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,176. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OHI opened at $37.46 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.37). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.37 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/omega-healthcare-investors-inc-ohi-shares-sold-by-american-international-group-inc.html.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.