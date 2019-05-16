ODEM (ODE) Trading 13.6% Lower This Week

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, ODEM has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex. ODEM has a market cap of $37.99 million and $5.59 million worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ODEM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00330180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012645 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.07 or 0.00833305 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00152466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004813 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,296,136 tokens. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . The official website for ODEM is odem.io . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.