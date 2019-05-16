Oasis Petroleum Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Hughes now forecasts that the energy producer will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

OAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ifs Securities cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

NYSE OAS opened at $5.21 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $575.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.65 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, VP Michael H. Lou sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $241,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 536,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,542.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Oslo Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 6,383,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,303,000 after buying an additional 3,363,280 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,431,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,902,358 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after buying an additional 1,434,956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,828,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $137,882,000 after buying an additional 1,304,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precocity Capital LP increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Precocity Capital LP now owns 2,525,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

