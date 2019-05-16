NVIDIA (NVDA) PT Raised to $200.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.51.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $162.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.76. NVIDIA has a one year low of $124.46 and a one year high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,077,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,779,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total value of $2,583,486.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,385. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 181.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

