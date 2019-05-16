Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 296.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,175 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 823.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

NUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

NUS stock opened at $53.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $88.68.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 42.05%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

