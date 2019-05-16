Novavax (NVAX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NOVAVAX INC is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of proprietary products focused on women’s health and infectious diseases. Their technology platforms involve the use of proprietary, microscopic, organized, non-phospholipid structures as vehicles for the delivery of a wide variety of drugs and other therapeutic products, including certain hormones, anti-bacterial and anti-viral products and vaccine adjuvants. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NVAX. ValuEngine raised shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $1.25 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.98. Novavax has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rachel K. King purchased 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 264,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 390,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 330,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

