Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 1,620 Shares of Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,685 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,282 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.
In other news, General Counsel Scott Morgan sold 1,366 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $170,053.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,003.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Morrison sold 5,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $672,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,271 shares of company stock worth $15,613,440. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Splunk stock opened at $130.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of -82.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.69 and a fifty-two week high of $143.70.
Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $622.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.22 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Splunk Profile
Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to investigate, monitor, analyze, and act on data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; Splunk Cloud; and Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments.
