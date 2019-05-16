Niobay Metals Inc (MDN) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Niobay Metals Inc (TSE:MDN) – Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Niobay Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Niobay Metals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Niobay Metals (TSE:MDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The mining company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03).

Niobay Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.07.

Niobay Metals Company Profile

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

