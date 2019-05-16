Ninepoint Partners LP Takes $9.89 Million Position in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,850,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,000. Baytex Energy makes up 1.8% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTE. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 137.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,889,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 137.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,889,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471,495 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,940,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 681,407 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,063,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 192,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.09.

Shares of BTE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.06. 39,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,288. Baytex Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 15.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

