Nexstar Media Group (NXST) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) in the last few weeks:

5/16/2019 – Nexstar Media Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

5/15/2019 – Nexstar Media Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/14/2019 – Nexstar Media Group was given a new $139.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2019 – Nexstar Media Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2019 – Nexstar Media Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

5/3/2019 – Nexstar Media Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/21/2019 – Nexstar Media Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,672. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $119.93. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Get Nexstar Media Group Inc alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $626.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.08%.

In related news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $88,892.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,157.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $225,968.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,573 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,132 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.