New Relic (NEWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. New Relic had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $107.11 on Thursday. New Relic has a 52 week low of $70.30 and a 52 week high of $114.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.74 and a beta of 1.03.
In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $1,558,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Erica Schultz sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $136,391.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,341 shares of company stock worth $13,058,174. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.
About New Relic
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.
