New Relic (NEWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. New Relic had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $107.11 on Thursday. New Relic has a 52 week low of $70.30 and a 52 week high of $114.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Get New Relic alerts:

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $1,558,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Erica Schultz sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $136,391.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,341 shares of company stock worth $13,058,174. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/new-relic-newr-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-07-eps.html.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New Relic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.42.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.