New Dimension Resources (NDR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

New Dimension Resources Ltd. (CVE:NDR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 19856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of $2.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65.

New Dimension Resources (CVE:NDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

New Dimension Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interests in the Las Calandrias, Los Cisnes, and Sierra Blanca gold-silver projects covering an area of 86,000 hectares located in Santa Cruz province, Argentina.

