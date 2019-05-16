Neuronetics Inc (STIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. Neuronetics posted earnings of ($30.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 1,385.60% and a negative net margin of 47.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STIM shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Neuronetics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

In related news, insider Christopher Thatcher sold 15,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $252,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peter Donato sold 26,238 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $423,743.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,386. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 967.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $14.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $263.09 million and a PE ratio of -5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $39.39.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

