Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $26,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17,848.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,931,481 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,209,406,000. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,109,548 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $832,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,651 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,598,888 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,569,238,000 after purchasing an additional 792,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 763,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $204,475,000 after purchasing an additional 497,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $382.00 to $358.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.03.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 56,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.74, for a total value of $21,119,574.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,119,574.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $610,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares in the company, valued at $225,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 165,491 shares of company stock worth $60,694,221 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $345.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.95 billion, a PE ratio of 128.96, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $423.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/netflix-inc-nflx-shares-bought-by-mn-services-vermogensbeheer-b-v.html.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.