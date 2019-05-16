Nestlé (NESN) Given a CHF 104 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been assigned a CHF 104 target price by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

NESN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 105 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 98 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 82 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 84 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a CHF 92 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 98.47.

Nestlé has a twelve month low of CHF 73.34 and a twelve month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

