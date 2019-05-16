National Grid’s (NG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on National Grid from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on National Grid from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 899 ($11.75) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised National Grid to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 907.67 ($11.86).

Get National Grid alerts:

NG opened at GBX 842.80 ($11.01) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.26. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 744.50 ($9.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 895.10 ($11.70).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.