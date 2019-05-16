National Bank Financial Weighs in on Transcontinental’s Q2 2019 Earnings (TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s FY2019 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$751.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$764.80 million.

Transcontinental has a 52-week low of C$23.27 and a 52-week high of C$31.95.

In related news, Director François R. Roy acquired 3,000 shares of Transcontinental stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.08 per share, with a total value of C$51,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$51,240.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

