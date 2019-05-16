Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Holdings Trimmed by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 32,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,339 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $120,831.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Wittman sold 13,561 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $1,193,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Argus started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $91.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. Nasdaq Inc has a one year low of $75.49 and a one year high of $96.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.71 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

