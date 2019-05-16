NANO DIMENSION/S (NNDM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative net margin of 303.69% and a negative return on equity of 73.02%.

Shares of NASDAQ NNDM opened at $0.68 on Thursday. NANO DIMENSION/S has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in NANO DIMENSION/S by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 20,388 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S by 56.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 804,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 291,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S by 1,710.0% during the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 841,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 794,680 shares in the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of NANO DIMENSION/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

About NANO DIMENSION/S

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an additive electronics provider. The company offers DragonFly Pro precision system for additive manufacturing of printed electronics. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink, as well as provides Dragonfly and Switch software to manage design file and printing process.

