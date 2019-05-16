MUSE 1-Day Volume Tops $1,360.00 (MUSE)

MUSE (CURRENCY:MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. One MUSE coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE has a market cap of $4.50 million and $1,360.00 worth of MUSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MUSE has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00082362 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007772 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000362 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000455 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About MUSE

MUSE (CRYPTO:MUSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. MUSE’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official website for MUSE is soundac.io . The official message board for MUSE is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html . MUSE’s official Twitter account is @peertracks and its Facebook page is accessible here

MUSE Coin Trading

MUSE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

