Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $220,000 in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPX. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,606,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,650,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $818,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,064,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 23,766 shares during the last quarter.

FPX opened at $75.53 on Thursday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $57.82 and a 1 year high of $77.16.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

