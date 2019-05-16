Molecular Templates (MTEM) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Templates has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Shares of MTEM stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $7.46. 1,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,433. The company has a market capitalization of $273.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 3.19. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 42.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 32.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Molecular Templates during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.