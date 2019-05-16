Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Holdings in Aon PLC (AON)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in AON were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in AON by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.7% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 4,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $178.05 on Thursday. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $134.82 and a 1-year high of $182.60. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31. AON had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on AON from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.10.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $214,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 58,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $9,938,176.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,221,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,170 shares of company stock worth $15,022,428 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

