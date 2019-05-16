MiX Telematics (MIXT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ZAR0.45-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of ZAR2.18-2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.MiX Telematics also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.78-0.82 EPS.

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.39 million, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.75. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $20.50.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.61 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 10.01%. MiX Telematics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MIXT shares. ValuEngine cut MiX Telematics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

