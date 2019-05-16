MIR COIN (MIR) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. MIR COIN has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $358,751.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MIR COIN has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One MIR COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MIR COIN Coin Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 620,041,495 coins. The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here

MIR COIN Coin Trading

MIR COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

