Middlesex Water (MSEX) CFO A Bruce Oconnor Sells 1,700 Shares

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $103,802.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.28. 1,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,568. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 961,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,571,000 after purchasing an additional 40,017 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 961,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,571,000 after purchasing an additional 40,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/middlesex-water-msex-cfo-a-bruce-oconnor-sells-1700-shares.html.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.